Trinity UMC outdoor services announced
Trinity United Methodist Church of Clearfield will be holding its Sunday worship services in the church garden or parking lot for the next few weeks. The traditional worship service will be held at 10 a.m. The contemporary service will be held at 7 p.m.
Some seating will be provided, but you are asked to please bring a folding chair. Please wear a mask. For people who would like to remain in their vehicle for the service, tune your car radio to 100.3 FM.Everyone is invited to attend one or both services.
Call the church office at 765-9222 for more information.