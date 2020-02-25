Moshannon Valley lenten service
The Moshannon Valley Ministerium will continue their Community Lenten Services on March 3. First United Methodist Church of Houtzdale will host Speaker Pastor Clare Pannebaker on "David", 2 Samuel 12:15b-23 on Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
Free winter supper
A free winter supper in the Osceola Mills community will be held Tuesday, March 3, from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Osceola Mills Presbyterian Church. The churches involved are the Osceola Mills Immaculate Conception Church, Osceola Mills United Methodist Church, Osceola Mills Presbyterian Church, and the Osceola Mills Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. Everyone is welcome to attend. The meals will alternate between churches every week until March 31.
If schools are closed for inclement weather on a day that a supper is scheduled, the meal will be cancelled for that day also.