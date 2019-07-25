Potluck at Oak Ridge Union Church
There will be a potluck meal held at Oak Ridge Union Church in New Millport immediately following the morning worship service on Sunday, July 28.
Moshannon Valley Community Choir concert
The Moshannon Valley Community Choir is presenting an afternoon of
music titled “The Great American Church” on Sunday at 3 p.m.
in the Moshannon Valley High School auditorium. The singers, representing
seven area churches, bring a beautiful climax to the Houtzdale Days
celebration. There is no admission fee, but the choir welcomes donations to defray
costs. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy the program full of familiar hymns which includes featured soloists.