Potluck at Oak Ridge Union Church

There will be a potluck meal held at Oak Ridge Union Church in New Millport immediately following the morning worship service on Sunday, July 28.

Moshannon Valley Community Choir concert

The Moshannon Valley Community Choir is presenting an afternoon of

music titled “The Great American Church” on Sunday at 3 p.m.

in the Moshannon Valley High School auditorium. The singers, representing

seven area churches, bring a beautiful climax to the Houtzdale Days

celebration. There is no admission fee, but the choir welcomes donations to defray

costs. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy the program full of familiar hymns which includes featured soloists.

