Parking lot services
Riverview Bible Church, 1109 Riverview Rd., Clearfield will be having their parking lot services each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. Drive into the lot and park. Tune into 105.1FM to hear the message. Please stay in your car and practice social distancing.
National Day of Prayer tonight
The Presbyterian Church of Clearfield will be hosting an online service for the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, March 7 at 6 p.m. The pre-recorded service will stream live on the church's Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as the church's website at www.ClearfieldPresbyterian.org. Various members of the church will provide prayers for our community, our teachers, our small businesses, our elected officials, and others. All are invited to join in the prayer service.
The Presbyterian Church of Clearfield is currently closed to the general public. However, the church office can be contacted Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and noon by phone at 765-3081 or by email at jericho11@verizon.net. The church's porch door is also open to accept mail at 119 N Second St., Clearfield. General information about the church, including how to tithe online, can be found by visiting www.ClearfieldPresbyterian.org.
Free food and clothing
Struggling families may contact God’s Clear View Ministries by email at godsclearviewministries@gmail.com for information for free food and clothing. The congregations is no longer located at 1946 Pardeed Rd. (old Morris school) in Morrisdale.
Shoe Bank at Ramey
Ramey Community Shoe Bank will be closed in May due to the coronavirus pandemic. There will be a Shoe Bank on June 13. This will be to make up for April and May assuming the conditions will be permissible.