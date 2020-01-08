Weather Alert

...A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CLEARFIELD COUNTY... HAZARDS...A SNOW SQUALL WHICH CAN RAPIDLY REDUCE VISIBILITY TO LESS THAN A QUARTER OF A MILE. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...AT 122 PM EST, A SNOW SQUALL WAS OVER DUBOIS MOVING EAST AT 35 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR... ROCKTON AROUND 135 PM EST. S.B. ELLIOT STATE PARK AROUND 140 PM EST. CLEARFIELD, PLYMPTONVILLE AND HYDE AROUND 145 PM EST. FOR THOSE DRIVING ON INTERSTATE 80, THIS INCLUDES AREAS BETWEEN THE DUBOIS AND CLEARFIELD EXITS, SPECIFICALLY FROM MILE MARKERS 97 TO 116. SAFETY INFO... CONDITIONS CAN DETERIORATE RAPIDLY IN WINTER WEATHER SITUATIONS. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW OR ICE COVERED ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. && TIME...MOT...LOC 1822Z 291DEG 29KT 4115 7875