Free winter supper
A free winter supper in the Osceola Mills community will be held Jan. 14 at the Osceola Mills Immaculate Conception Church from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. The churches involved are Osceola Mills Immaculate Conception Church, Osceola Mills United Methodist Church, Osceola Mills Presbyterian Church and the Osceola Mills Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. The meals will alternate between churches every week until March 31, 2020.
If schools are closed for inclement weather on a day that a supper is scheduled, the meal will also be canceled.
MLK service at St. John Lutheran
On Monday, Jan. 20, area residents are invited to St. John Lutheran Church, 217 E. Pine St. in Clearfield, for a service of worship in observance of the National Holiday commemorating the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday. The worship service will begin at Noon and last about an hour.
Community prayer night
A community prayer night will be held every last Thursday of the month beginning Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church, 167 Blue Ball Rd., West Decatur. For more information call 343-6465.
Chiz Rider concert
A Chiz Rider concert will be held Sunday, Jan. 12 at 10:15 a.m. at Centre Grove United Methodist Church, 1100 Village Rd.,, Clearfield.
At age 4, Chiz began playing the trumpet. His concert debut was in his home church in Pennsylvania at age 7. He has dedicated his music and ministry to Jesus Christ for the past 37 years. This is a free concert; a free-will offering will be collected.
Free community lunch
A free community lunch will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 406 E. Presqueisle St., Philipsburg. Take outs are available.