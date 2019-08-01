Camp meetings
The Cherry Corner Bible Church will hold a week of Camp Meetings Aug. 5-9 at 7 p.m. each evening in the chapel on the church campground located at the intersection of Redden Hill and Church Roads, Curwensville. Missionary to Slovenia John Grasty will be the speaker.
Applefest at Mahaffey Camp
Celebrate the arrival of the fall season at Mahaffey Camp’s Applefest, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11 and 12. This event is free and open to the community, all are welcome! The schedule is full of family-oriented activities, including children’s games and crafts, an apple baking contest, a benefit auction, live entertainment, a scarecrow decorating contest, hayrides, and more! Plus, there is always plenty of fresh apple butter and apple cider to go around.
For more information, visit www.mahaffeycamp.com, or call 277-5544 for more details.
Men's Link Retreat
Men ages 10 and older are invited to a retreat filled with powerful messages and lots of excitement. Mahaffey Camp’s Men’s Link Retreat takes place Friday and Saturday, Sep. 13 and 14. This weekend retreat includes relevant speakers, dynamic worship, meaningful discussion, and great food. Also included in the schedule is the annual Top Shot Competition. Men’s Link Retreat is the perfect opportunity for men to recharge, refocus, and redefine their purpose. For the brochure and registration, visit www.mahaffeycamp.com or call 277-5544 for more information.
Prayer Gathering at Mahaffey Camp
Join us for a time of refreshment, renewal, and restoration at Mahaffey Camp’s Prayer Gathering, Sunday through Tuesday, Nov. 3 through Nov. 5. This retreat features time for individual and group prayer, as well as teachings from our main speaker, the Rev. Richard Jenks. This year’s theme is “Emotional and Spiritual Healing for a Stronger Prayer Life,” where we will learn how to commit our grief and losses to the Lord in order to embrace a hopeful future. For the brochure and registration, visit www.mahaffeycamp.com, or call 277-5544 for more information.