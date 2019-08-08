Revival and Homecoming at Ohio UMC
Ohio United Methodist Church will be holding revival and homecoming services with the Rev. Dr. Bryan Mann and Rich Woods at 7 p.m. on Aug. 9 and 10, and at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Aug. 11. The church is located at 2550 Ashland Rd., Osceola Mills.
Ramey Shoe Bank
The Ramey Community Shoe Bank ‘Back to School Bash’ will be held on Sat., Aug 10, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Ramey United Methodist Parsonage and yard on Main Street. There will be school supplies, games, and refreshments for everyone. It serves Moshannon Valley and Glendale School Districts.
Children 0-3 years old can visit every three months, and age 4-18 can visit every six months. Children must be present with a parent or guardian and must show their Medical Assistance HMO Card or Blue Chip card. At their visit they are given a free pair of sneakers and socks.
Family members can select from donated, gently used shoes and winter coats.
Shoe Bank at Philipsburg
Philipsburg’s Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Front St., will host a Shoe Bank on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. Infants to age 18 are eligible with Access card.
Dinner/Dance at Christ the King canceled
The dinner/dance featuring KYX that is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17 at Christ The King Church in Houtzdale has been canceled due to low ticket sales. Organizers apologize for any inconvenience.