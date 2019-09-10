Shiloh UMC to host Bluegrass Festival
Shiloh United Methodist Church will hold their fourth annual Bluegrass Festival Sept. 20-21. Located on 5259 Shiloh Rd., Woodland. The church will be providing free parking, rustic camping, porta-johns and restrooms. The kitchen will be open Friday evening and all day Saturday. Acoustic instruments only and no alcohol on site. Stage opens at 5 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday. For more information call Jim at 857-4958 or Sharon at 857-7142.
West Branch Compassion Walk scheduled for Oct. 6
On Oct. 6 at 2 p.m., the churches of the West Branch Area will hold the West Branch Area Compassion Walk. The start and meeting place will be Palestine UMC and the walk is level and three miles long. Since Oct. 2018, the WB Ministerium Compassion Fund has helped local families — 12 families with electric shutoffs, five for heating fuel, three with water shutoffs and two with rent.
Along with the above, the Ministerium has supplied gas, food, and hotel stays for the homeless and for women who needed to leave some bad situations. Half the money raised will go directly into the Compassion Fund and the other half will be divided among the two area food pantries in West Branch and Karthaus. Contact Penny Shadek at 345-4222 for more information or for sponsor envelopes.
Fellowship dinner
Mt. Joy United Methodist Church will hold its monthly fellowship dinner Saturday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. Bring a dish to share. Place settings provided. The church is located at 1727 Mt. Joy Road, Clearfield.
Shoe bank
Philipsburg’s Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 121 South Front St., will host a shoe bank 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Sept. 14. Infants to age 18 with an Access card may come to get shoes.
Free dinner, diaper depot
Philipsburg’s Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 121 South Front St., will host a free community dinner and diaper depot on Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Free meal
Living Bread Ministries, located on 628 Daisy St. in Clearfield, will host a free community meal Saturday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.