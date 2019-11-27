New Washington UM Church tree lighting
New Washington United Methodist Church will host its sixth annual community Christmas tree lighting Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at the church located at 97 Front St., Mahaffey.
Luella Krieger will provide a portrayal of Mary, the mother of Jesus. Special music, “Gloria” will be performed by Lori Limrick-Blose, Lou Ann Reid, Jonathan Rorabaugh and Stephen Straw accompanied by Jeanette Straw.
Those attending are asked to bring a donation of non-perishable food items that will be donated to the local food pantry. Refreshments will be served following the ceremony.
Advent Study
Mt. Joy United Methodist Church, 1727 Mt. Joy Rd., Clearfieldwill sponsor an Advent Study for four weeks beginning Dec. 1 from 6 to 6:45 p.m.
In John Wesley’s famous sermon, “The Almost Christian,” he encouraged people to follow Christ wholeheartedly. In Almost Christmas: A Wesleyan Advent Experience, we will explore how we can make the same commitment to Christ during Advent, focusing on the traditional Advent themes of Love, Hope, Joy, and Peace.
Contact 590-2475 or email slw6550@gmail.com if you are interested so materials can be available.
The church is handicap accessible.
Hanging of the Greens/Christmas Party
Hanging of the Greens will be Sunday, Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. at Palestine United Methodist Church in Morrisdale. Palestine will also host a Christmas Party for the community on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 4 p.m. Bring a covered dish and a small gift for Santa to give to your child.
Alzheimer's Support Group meeting canceled
Alzheimer's Caregivers' Support Group meeting planned for Thursday, Dec. 5 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Philipsburg, is canceled. The next meeting will be in February 2020.
Free winter supper
A free winter supper in the Osceola Mills community will be held Dec. 3 at the Osceola Mills Presbyterian Church from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. The churches involved are Osceola Mills Immaculate Conception Church, Osceola Mills United Methodist Church, Osceola Mills Presbyterian Church and the Osceola Mills Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. The meals will alternate between churches every week until March 31, 2020. There are no meals planned on Dec. 24 or Dec. 31.
If schools are closed for inclement weather on a day that a supper is scheduled, the meal will also be canceled.
Hanging of the Greens at Centre Grove UMC
Centre Grove United Methodist Church, 1100 Village Rd., Clearfield will celebrate a Hanging of the Greens service at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1. Hear the meaning of many of the decorations that adorn the sanctuary and sing Christmas carols. Immediately after worship a fellowship luncheon will be served with a time of Christmas carols and sharing Christmas memories. Attendees should bring a favorite dish to share.