Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...WESTERN PORTION OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA, ESPECIALLY THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. * WHEN...FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. FOR HIGH WIND SAFETY INFORMATION, VISIT WEATHER.GOV/WIND. THE LATEST FORECAST INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND ON THE NWS STATE COLLEGE FACEBOOK PAGE AND TWITTER @NWSSTATECOLLEGE, OR ON THE WEB AT WEATHER.GOV/CTP. &&