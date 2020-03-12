With the cancellations of several national tournaments and sports leagues, the coronavirus has also started to impact the area with the 2020 Swimming and Diving Championships being suspended for a minimum of two weeks as of Thursday morning.
Clearfield was due to swim at the PIAA Class AA Meet, which was to begin today at Bucknell University. The team got wind of the suspension Thursday morning.
“Obviously, we are disappointed that our meet was postponed,” Clearfield head swimming coach Jackie Morrison said. “I don’t think it has really sunk in yet that we aren’t swimming this weekend. I think the PIAA really tried to hold the event, but in the end, public safety is number one priority.
“We were told at the meet that they were going to re-evaluate the situation in two weeks and let us know if there is any possibility of rescheduling the meet at a later date. It’s going to be a challenge to continue training while not knowing if we will ever compete. But I have a resilient group of kids who are used to overcoming obstacles and they will do the best they can. I love these kids and I will support them no matter what happens. And I know our community supports them as well. Regardless of what happens, we had a great season and our teams should be so proud of everything they accomplished this year.”
The PIAA also suspended the basketball championships, which were due to continue through next weekend.
“While it is an unfortunate circumstance to postpone the PIAA championships, I don’t think you can endanger the health and safety of student athletes, families, fans or venue workers,” said Philipsburg-Osceola assistant athletic director Matt Curtis. “Definitely disappointing for the seniors and teams that have all worked so hard to get to this point in the season, but sometimes you need to take a step back and look at the big picture of this evolving health crisis.”
The school district is keeping all spring sports on schedule.
“At the moment we are going to continue to monitor this unprecedented situation in Pennsylvania,” he said. “We will continue to discuss all aspects of athletics with our superintendent, administrators, local health officials and the PIAA. We do not want to ever put our student athletes, fans, or workers in a situation that could be harmful to their safety and well being. While it would be disappointing to cancel the spring sports season, we are in uncharted territory with regards to the current health crisis.
“As of right now we await directives from the PIAA as to the start of the spring sports season. With the regular season approximately two weeks away things will almost definitely change and we will adjust accordingly.”
The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments have been cancelled, as have all NCAA Spring Championships. The NHL, NBA and MLS have postponed all games until further notice.
The Boston Marathon has been scrapped, as have the NFL owners meetings. The NFL also has 10+ teams closing facilities and cancelling all travel by coaches and scouts.
Major League Baseball is postponing all games for a minimum of two weeks.
Penn State has cancelled all athletic events, practices and travel. With numerous colleges starting to close, it could mean that area schools may follow and with that the spring sports season could be in jeopardy.
“I believe that, at a time like this, it is always good to side with caution without overreacting,” Moshannon Valley Athletic Director Tom Webb said. “At this point, our district is trying to be proactive when dealing with this issue. Could I forsee spring sports being cancelled? Sure, but I hope we can take the necessary measures to avoid something that drastic. Either way, we must concern ourselves with the safety of our students, first and foremost.”
At West Branch, the school went ahead with its Meet the Warriors night Thursday, which introduces the school’s spring athletes to the community. A large crowd was in attendance, made up of mostly family of the athletes.
“At West Branch currently we are monitoring it day-to-day,” said WB Athletic Director David Williamson. “We are continuing to move forward as scheduled with our spring sporting events. We will await further updates from District 6, the PIAA or our administration if they make any decisions that may impact the spring season.”
Still Williamson understands the steps the PIAA took Thursday morning.
“I commend the proactive approach by the PIAA,” he said. “You have to remember that at an event like the PIAA Championships you have fans, you have coaches, you have adminstrators, you have student-athletes. The well-being of all parties is paramount in any situation like this. It’s tough because some of the events we want to see, and we want to see athletes in those atmospheres, but we want to see it done in a healthy and safe environment.”
Many area athletic directors echoed that, including Glendale’s John Matchock.
“I understand what the PIAA, NCAA, NBA, and NHL are doing,” he said. “It stinks, but after you sit and think, it makes sense. You have to protect the players, fans and anyone involved in the situation. I’m hoping this is something that ends quickly.”
As for spring practices at Glendale, they will continue with some modifications.
“Spring sports will go on as usual until we are told otherwise,” he continued. “Coaches have been instructed to take preventive measures such as disinfecting players hands, not sharing drinks, etc.”
Curwensville Athletic Director and head softball coach Allen Leigey says the school district is continuing its day-to-day events and practices for now and trying to keep things as normal as possible, while continuing to monitor the situation closely.
“We are going to continue working towards opening day for spring sports until CDC or local government or PIAA steps in and suspends activity,” Leigey said. “We are in uncharted waters but panic should not be our ammo. We need to be patient and work together for the betterment of everyone — think before we react and do all the little things to keep from contacting and spreading the virus. I am trying to keep the Lady Tide softball team running on a normal spring season regiment with the idea that opening day is only 11 days away.”