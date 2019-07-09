The arbitration hearing for Pittsburgh Penguins winger Zach Aston-Reese has been set for July 22 in Toronto.
Aston-Reese, 24, recorded eight goals and 17 points in 43 games with the Penguins last season while making $925,000. Evolving Wild’s contract projections suggest he’s in line for a two-year deal worth around $1.27 million annually.
There is a very good chance Aston-Reese and the Penguins will hammer out a contract before the arbitration hearing takes place.
In Jim Rutherford’s five-year tenure as Penguins general manager, four players have had arbitration hearings scheduled. All were avoided.
In 2014, just after he was acquired from Nashville, forward Nick Spaling signed a two-year, $4.4 million contract the morning of his scheduled hearing.