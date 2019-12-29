For the second year in a row, Clearfield offensive lineman Quentin Bloom has been named to the Pennsylvania Writers All-State Football Team.
A 6-6 290-pound senior, Bloom was one of five offensive linemen chosen for the Class 4A team.
“It’s a reflection of the job that he has done as a player and of the team,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “(Assistant coach) Dave Domico does a great job with the offensive line. It’s just a real big honor for Quentin and our program.”
The Bison rushed for 2166 yards and passed for 1902 this season with Bloom anchoring the line. He was an integral part of the Bison offense that leaned a little heavier on the run after the loss of leading receiver Jake Lezzer in Week 7.
But Bloom was also involved on the defensive side of the ball in 2019 after playing mostly offense last year. Bloom recorded sacks in games against Huntingdon and Bald Eagle Area this season.
“We asked more of him this year because he also played on the defensive side for us,” Janocko said.
“We asked him to do a lot more and he did a great job for us. And he became a leader for our team this year too.”
Bloom made the Pennsylvania Writers All-State team last season with quarterback Isaac Rumery and his inclusion on the 2019 version keeps up Clearfield’s run of putting players on the team every year for most of the decade.
“We’ve had a good run and that’s something we are very proud of as a program,” Janocko said. “It’s a big deal to put people on the team. It’s a neat thing. It’s great recognition for our program.”
Bellefonte’s C.J. Funk made the team as a running back and is the only other player from the District 6/9 area to be selected to the class 4A squad.
Jersey Shore QB Tanner Lorson was named Player of the Year, while Thomas Jefferson’s Bill Cherpak got the nod as Coach of the Year.