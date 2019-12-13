AP SportlightCompiled by PAUL MONTELLA Associated PressDec. 141920 — Jack Dempsey knocks out Bill Brennan in the 12th round at Madison Square Garden to retain his world heavyweight title.1933 — Howie Morenz becomes the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer in the Montreal Canadiens' 2-0 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Morenz scores the 247th goal of his career to move ahead of Cy Denneny.1947 — The Cleveland Browns beat the New York Yankees 14-3 in the second AAFC championship game. It's the second straight year the two team meet in the title game, with Browns coming out on top again.1965 — Rookie Rick Barry of the San Francisco Warriors scores 57 points in a 141-137 loss to the New York Knicks.1975 — Los Angeles Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar grabs an NBA-record, 29 defensive rebounds in a 110-100 victory over Detroit.1982 — Marcel Dionne of the Los Angeles Kings scores his 500th goal in a 7-2 loss to the Washington Capitals. Dionne is the ninth player in NHL history to reach the milestone.1985 — UCLA beats American University 1-0 in the eighth overtime period, in the longest soccer match held in the United States, to capture the NCAA soccer title.1986 — Dan Marino of the Miami Dolphins sets an NFL record with the seventh 400-yard game of his career as he passes for 403 yards and five touchdowns in a 37-31 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Marino hits Mark Duper with a 20-yard touchdown pass in overtime to win the game.1991 — Desmond Howard, the nation's second-leading scorer with 23 TDs, wins the Heisman Trophy by the second-biggest margin in history. The Michigan receiver beats runner-up Casey Weldon of Florida State by 1,574 points.1995 — The first-ever Division I-A overtime game takes place at the Las Vegas Bowl with Toledo beat Nevada 40-37.1997 — The New York Jets equal the NFL mark for greatest turnaround in modern NFL history with their 31-0 victory over Tampa Bay. The Jets, 1-15 last season, post their ninth win of the season.2002 — Michael Jordan matches his career low with two points as the Washington Wizards beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors. The 39-year-old Jordan shoots 1-for-9 from the field, but has nine assists and eight rebounds as he matches his season high by playing 40 minutes.2007 — Appalachian State, which kicked off the football season with the stunning upset of Michigan, ends the season with a historic victory. The Mountaineers are Division I-AA's first three-peat national champion with a 49-21 win over Delaware.2008 — Oakland becomes the first team to lose at least 11 games in six straight seasons after their 49-26 loss to New England. The Patriots' 35 first-half points are the most scored against Oakland since the merger in 1970.2013 — Jameis Winston wins the Heisman Trophy, making the Florida State quarterback the second straight freshman to win the award.2018 — Mary Hardin-Baylor beats Mount Union 24-16 to win the 2018 Division III football championship and avenge last year's championship game loss. The Crusaders (15-0) capture their second Stagg Bowl title, the first of which came in 2016. Mary Hardin-Baylor ends Mount Union's 29-game winning streak and denies the Purple Raiders of a 14th national title.
jyingling
