Philipsburg-Osceola basketball player Tyler Doyle has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 18.
Doyle, who missed several weeks with an illness, came back with a bang for the Mounties, scoring 32 points against Huntingdon. He also had eight points in a win at St. Joe’s and four points against state-ranked Tyrone.
“Tyler really stepped up for us this week scoring the basketball,” said P-O head coach Matt Curtis. “We missed his leadership and his ability to score the basketball while he was out. Tyler has been here with us from the beginning as we have rebuilt the program and he will be a major asset to us as we make our playoff push.”