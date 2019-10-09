Philipsburg-Osceola golfer Ky Bender has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 5.
Bender won the District 6 Class AA Boys Golf Individual title with a round of 77. That score also helped the Mounties clinch the team title.
“Our motto for the P-O Boys Golf Team has been ‘Everything is earned, nothing is given,’” said Mounties head coach Jordan Albright. “Ky is first and foremost the epitome of a student athlete. He is currently 6th of 106 students in his class with a GPA of 99.3. Ky also applies his academic work ethic on the golf course. Ky gives his best in practice to improve his own and his teammates games. I am extremely proud of him as both a student and athlete.”