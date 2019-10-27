Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball player London Cutler has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 19.
Cutler had a big week for the Lady Mounties. In three games and a tournament, she racked up 61 digs, 40 kills, 37 service points and seven aces. P-O went 3-0 during that span and made it to the semis of the OLSH tourney.
“London is one of the most instinctive players I have coached,” said Lady Mountie head coach Dave Eckberg. “She seems to know where the ball is going before anyone else does. We ask a lot of her on the court but she seems tireless out there. She is a great athlete and joy to coach.”