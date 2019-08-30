Philipsburg-Osceola football player Kaleb Stamm has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Aug. 24.
Stamm had 108 yards on 26 carries for the Mounties in their Week 0 win over rival West Branch. He had touchdown runs of 4 and 14 yards, respectively, in the game. He also had five tackles in the game, including one for a loss.
“Kaleb played a heck of a ball game Friday night,” said P-O head coach Brian McGonigal. “He ran hard and had a ton of yards after contact. He also played well on the defensive side of the ball at linebacker. He just naturally flows to the ball and makes plays with his athleticism. He’s a great kid that feeds off his teammates and from the energy of the game.”