Glendale volleyball player Hanna Noel has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 5.
Noel had a big week in the back row for the Lady Vikings, picking up 21 digs against Bellwood-Antis and 24 in a match against Claysburg-Kimmel.
She also had six kills and four service points against the Lady Bulldogs and 10 service points against the Lady Blue Devils.
“Hanna really stepped up to the challange last week against Bellwood and Claysburg,” said Glendale head coach Brenda Hewitt. “She was aggressive at the net as well as defensively.”