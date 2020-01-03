Clearfield basketball player Cole Miller has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 28.
Miller had a big game for the Bison at the Purchase Line Lions Club Tournament, scoring 21 points, all in three-pointers, against Ligonier Valley. Miller has played in six of seven games for Clearfield as a freshman and is averaging 4.6.
“Cole’s shooting is a big asset to our team and he has been steadily improving in all areas of his game since the beginning of the season,” said Bison head coach Nate Glunt.