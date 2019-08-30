Clearfield golfer Christina McGinnis has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Aug. 24.
McGinnis carded an opening day 39 at the Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club to help her team to a victory over Curwensville and earn medalist honors.
“Christina is an amazing young lady who has tremendous dedication to being the best player she can be,” said Lady Bison head coach Leslie Palumbo. “She has put in countless hours to do this, and it shows on the golf course. She has determination, motivation, and an inner desire to be successful at whatever she does. I am so happy for her to receive this honor she truly deserves it.”