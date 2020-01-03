Glendale basketball player Casey Kuhn has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week.
Kuhn had a big three-pointer in the Williamsburg Tournament that helped push the Lady Vikings past the hosts in the title game 59-52. Kuhn was given the Sportsmanship Award for her efforts.
“Casey comes off the bench to give us valuable minutes,” said Glendale head coach Beth Campbell. “She is strong with the ball and doesn’t turn it over often which has been getting her more minutes on the floor. She always plays hard and has a great attitude. In the championship game at Williamsburg she put a couple big baskets in when we needed them.”