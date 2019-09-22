FOXBORO — Antonio Brown continued to implode on Sunday morning.
Hours before the afternoon games were set to kickoff, the troubled wide receiver posted a series of controversial messages on Twitter. One announced that he would no longer play in the NFL and another took a shot at Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
This year, Brown has lost close to $40 million in guaranteed money. He forfeited his chance to get $30 million guaranteed from the Oakland Raiders when he acted out and asked for his release. Now, the Patriots are reportedly withholding the $9-million signing bonus he would have gotten had he not been released by them. Brown also was due a $1-million base salary in New England.
In the first tweet, Brown wrote he was no longer going to play in the NFL due to him not getting his guaranteed money.
“Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up!”
Next, the receiver, who was released by the Patriots on Friday, took aim at Kraft, who pleaded not guilty earlier this year to soliciting prostitution at a spa in Jupiter, Fla. In the tweet, Brown included a photo of him and Britney Taylor, who filed a civil lawsuit against the receiver alleging he raped her and sexually assaulted her twice. The captain read, “Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly.”
Brown was released on Friday after another woman claimed he made sexual advances toward her, then sent her a series of intimidating text messages that included photos of her children. The Pats had a clause in Brown’s contract that said they could void the guarantees if Brown “takes any action that materially undermines the public’s respect for, or is materially critical of, the Club, Player’s teammates or the Club’s ownership, coaches, management, operations or policy then, up election of the Club ...”
He violated a similar clause in Oakland, which is why the Raiders were able to void Brown’s contract without much of a cap penalty. According to ESPN, Brown is filing a grievance to get his guaranteed money from the Patriots.
After his first two tweets, Brown wasn’t done. He called out former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe, who’s been critical of the receiver, posting a headline that Sharpe was once accused of sexual assault. He did the same with Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with a caption that read “4 games for Big Ben crazy world I’m done with it.”
Finally, Brown seemed to applaud a story about Patriots fans who threatened Sports Illustrated writer Robert Klemko, who wrote the story about the female artist who Brown had texted.