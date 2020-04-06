Two members of the Pittsburgh Steelers — one former and one current — are among the 52 players selected to the NFL all-decade team for the 2010s, the league announced Monday in conjunction with the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Antonio Brown was one of four wide receivers and Maurkice Pouncey was one of two centers elected to the team. Brown was joined by Julio Jones, Calvin Johnson and former Pitt star Larry Fitzgerald. Pouncey joined Alex Mack as the centers on the team.
The team also included two head coaches: New England’s Bill Belichick and Seattle’s Pete Carroll.
The team was selected by a 48-member committee. Players who received one selection to a Pro Bowl, AP All-Pro team or Pro Football Writers Association all-conference team were eligible.
Pouncey was the first center in NFL history to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons and he has earned eight selections in his career. Brown was a seven-time Pro Bowl pick and four-time first-team All-Pro selection during his nine seasons with the Steelers.
Pouncey and Brown give the Steelers their 25th and 26th representatives on an NFL all-decade team.
Steelers players snubbed from the list included guard David DeCastro, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, and safety Troy Polamalu, a member of the 2000s all-decade team who likely was excluded because he retired after the 2015 season.
Fitzgerald was one of four former Pitt players to make the list, joining defensive lineman Aaron Donald, running back LeSean McCoy and cornerback Darrelle Revis.
Donald was one of eight players to be voted onto the list unanimously. The other unanimous picks were quarterback Tom Brady, running back Adrian Peterson, tackle Joe Thomas, guard Marshal Yanda, defensive end J.J. Watt, linebacker Von Miller and kicker Justin Tucker.
Here is the complete list of players named to the all-decade team:
Quarterback: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers
Running back: Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson
Wide receiver: Antonio Brown, Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones
Flex: Darren Sproles
Tight end: Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce
Tackle: Jason Peters, Tyron Smith, Joe Staley, Joe Thomas
Guard: Jahri Evans, Logan Mankins, Zack Martin, Marshal Yanda
Center: Alex Mack, Maurkice Pouncey
Defensive end: Calais Campbell, Cameron Jordan, Julius Peppers, J.J. Watt
Defensive tackle: Geno Atkins, Fletcher Cox, Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh
Linebacker: Chandler Jones, Luke Kuechly, Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Bobby Wagner, Patrick Willis
Cornerback: Patrick Peterson, Darrelle Revis, Richard Sherman
Safety: Eric Berry, Earl Thomas, Eric Weddle
Defensive back: Chris Harris Jr., Tyrann Mathieu
Punter: Johnny Hekker, Shane Lechler
Kicker: Stephen Gostkowski, Justin Tucker
Punt returner: Darren Sproles, Tyreek Hill
Kick returner: Devin Hester, Cordarrelle Patterson
Coach: Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll