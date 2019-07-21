The 36th annual Clearfield County 4-H and FFA Junior Livestock and Poultry Sale will be held Saturday, Aug. 3 at 9:30 a.m. during the final day of the Clearfield County Fair.
The sale, held in the livestock arena behind the cattle barns, is sponsored by the Clearfield County Livestock Committee. It is open to current 4-H and FFA members who have animal projects during the current year.
Approximately 250 animals and related items will be sold Aug. 3. Included in the lineup are cattle, swine, lambs, goats, meat pen rabbits, blocks of cheese and processed poultry such as Cornish hens, chickens and turkeys.
As the committee did last year to expedite the sale, a pre-sale view of all participating animals will be offered from 8-9:30 a.m. Clearfield County Livestock Committee President Tyler Johns said the period of time prior to the auction allows buyers an opportunity to meet with the animal’s sellers and ask questions about their animal projects. “The view is a great time for the buyers to walk around, look at the animals they are interested in and talk with 4-H and FFA members who will be pen-side,” Johns said.
Participating animals, other the grand and reserve champions, will be photographed and those pictures, along with pertinent information about breed, weight and owner’s name, will be scrolling on three screens strategically placed around the arena when it is time for each to be sold. “As we implemented last year, all the information, buyers had before they will continue to have, just in a different location,” he said, adding, “Now the only animals that are be able to be viewed live in the sale ring are the grand and reserve champions in each class, ” he explained.
Johns said the committee found the revisions to the sale’s format helped to cut down on the sale’s length by not having to move each of the animals offered for sale to the show ring.
Johns thanked those who have supported the sale in previous years and encouraged those who have been thinking about attending a livestock sale to come out on Aug. 3 and see the quality animals and related products that are available for purchase. “This is a great opportunity to reward these 4-H and FFA members for their hard work throughout the year. They strive to produce the best possible product and the sale offers a way to recognize that effort.