HOUTZDALE — For approximately 50 years, those age 80 and older living in the Moshannon Valley area have been treated to a special event, the 80 and Over Dinner.
The event, held annually at St. Barbara’s National Catholic Church in Houtzdale, is sponsored by the Moshannon Valley Ministerium and the Houtzdale Lions Club. The parishioners of St. Barbara’s Parish provide the meal.
Father Bill Ellis and his wife Donna Ellis are the co-chairmen for the event. He said at the start the dinner was hosted by the Houtzdale Rotary Club, the Houtzdale Business and Professional Women and the Houtzdale Lions Club who remains the only original sponsor still participating.
He said as the memberships of the founding organizations declined there was a search for new organizations to take over the sponsorship. Ellis said the Moshannon Valley Ministerium agreed to assume the responsibility approximately 12 years ago with the stipulation another organization assist. He said they were very pleased when the Houtzdale Lions Club agreed to stay on.
Father Ellis said the meal is much anticipated by the guests. “Many of those attending, because of their age, are not able to get out as much as they used to. This event allows them to continue friendships and see those attending each year.”
Each year, dinner guests are treated to a delicious meal followed by entertainment and a short program with members of the ministerium taking turns presenting a program. In addition, each guest receives a bag of treats including personal care products and snacks and are eligible to win gift cards for being the oldest male and female and the longest married couple.
Those attending are from Houtzdale, Clearfield, Philipsburg, Ramey, Madera and Tyrone.
Father Ellis said the 2019 dinner had more than 100 seniors, age 80 and older, registering to attend. He said the event is free for those age 80 and older. Those younger than 80 are charged $10 per meal.
“There is just so much joy getting to see those folks attending from year to year. They are so gracious and thankful for all that is done for them,” Father Ellis said.
He said the meal is supported by local churches and fraternal organizations in the community. “They are very generous. The meal could not be accomplished without their donations,” he explained. Scout Troop No. 57 and members of the Moshannon Valley High School National Honor Society assist the effort by helping to assist guests, serving the meal and cleaning up. Father Ellis said the guests enjoy seeing and speaking with the young people.
The 2020 meal is scheduled for Oct. 17. Anyone interested in attending the dinner should call 553-4017 and provide their information and a contact telephone number.