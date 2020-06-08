While it remains to be seen whether Major League Baseball will have a season in 2020, one thing we know for sure is that Chris Archer will not pitch.
It’s a difficult pill to swallow for him and the Pirates, who expected Archer to anchor their rotation amid a bounce-back year for both parties. But with last week’s news that Archer had surgery to repair symptoms of neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome, it probably warrants a deeper examination.
What follows are five questions worth asking, some involving the Pirates’ performance and team composition in 2021 and others tracing back to that deadline deal on July 31, 2018, when the Pirates did what they almost never do and pushed their chips to the middle of the table.
How will the Archer trade affect former general manager Neal Huntington’s legacy in Pittsburgh?
Huntington, after all, was the man who finally built the roster that snapped 20 consecutive years of losing. He modernized the Pirates, better utilizing sabermetrics in player evaluation, and also made several key acquisitions, the club exploiting market inefficiency when it came to starting pitching.
It’s unfair to Huntington, too, because nobody in baseball — or any other sport — acts alone, which brings us to our second key question.
What was the process for this trade?
Nobody truly knows except those privy to private discussions; however, it’s probably safe to say the Pirates should try their best not to repeat the process.
Did one person bang the table for Archer specifically? Why did they get a guy who seemingly fit so far outside of how they wanted to pitch? (Right or wrong, they sought a strikeout pitcher when their emphasis was on sinkers, ground ball outs and conservative pitch counts.)
General manager Ben Cherington has built successful teams before and has spent the bulk of his career within a winning team culture, where there’s a certain way of doing things. Taking sharp turns at high speeds generally is not it.
What does the future hold?
The Pirates could still pick up Archer’s option for 2021, but it’s a tough argument to make. Archer will be 32. He’ll be coming off a career-worst year (5.19 ERA) and serious, season-ending surgery. At $11 million, he would also be the Pirates’ highest-paid player.
It’s exceedingly rare for them to spend that much money on a healthy, productive player, let alone someone with so many question marks. That’s why the Pirates buying Archer out for $250,000, at this point, seems much more likely.
That decision would mean a couple things.
One, the Pirates would be wise to repurpose that money into another pitcher or otherwise address a weakness that manifests itself during a potential 2020 season.
Pirates fans also deserve it given Pittsburgh was set to start this season with a $54 million payroll — the lowest for any MLB club in six years, according to the Associated Press.
Pirates fans are going to want that money to go somewhere, even if it means contract extensions for future building blocks such as Bryan Reynolds, Kevin Newman, Joe Musgrove or Ke’Bryan Hayes.
What will the damage be to the starting rotation?
But the Pirates — who you might have heard tend to be cost-conscious — won’t pay Archer his entire 2020 salary because of the coronavirus pandemic. They may actually pay very little of it if there’s no season.
Meanwhile, the shortened season MLB could implement will require less rotation depth, thus softening the blow for the Pirates when it comes to functioning without their No. 1 starting pitcher.
Along those same lines, the Pirates will likely get to swap the possibility of having Archer atop their rotation in 2020 for getting Jameson Taillon back from Tommy John surgery in 2021.
One unintentional byproduct here could be the development of all of their starting pitchers. Archer, an accomplished veteran, played an important role. Now, someone else will have to step up. The injury should bring the group closer together, even if they’d rather have that happen for different reasons.
Is there a medical question worth asking here?
Pirates director of Todd Tomczyk talked in spring training about wanting to re-evaluate the team’s entire process after a season filled with man-games lost because of injury.
It’s not that the Pirates did anything glaringly wrong — it’s highly doubtful they forced Archer to pitch through severe pain or treated his arm and neck issues with Band-Aids — but this could serve as a teaching point.
Was there something about Archer’s case that maybe they can pick out sooner next time? Did certain things he did cause more stress?
The same as they do for all injuries, surely the Pirates will evaluate the circumstances surrounding Archer’s and do their best to try and not have it happen again.