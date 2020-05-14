No, it’s not a salary cap — at least not yet.
It’s also not anything that will enable or force Pirates owner Bob Nutting to act or spend like a member of the Steinbrenner family.
However, if Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association can figure out financials and the 2020 season looks the way many expect it to, it could actually turn out to be a pretty good thing for the Pirates.
While there’s no positive way to spin a truncated draft or operating a business with no game-related revenue — at least to start — expanded playoffs, bigger rosters, the designated hitter in both leagues and an 82-game season should favor the Pirates, who aren’t as deep as other MLB clubs.
How much will it help? Let’s try to find out.
Season length
The Pirates had a .505 winning percentage over the past nine years — the Clint Hurdle era plus the final game of 2019 — going 735-721. Over the first 82 games each summer, that winning percentage jumped to .522 (385-353).
Say that happens this summer. That would put the Pirates at 43-39. Chances are you — and they — would take that. It could also make things interesting.
In the wild card era, which includes the past six seasons, the first National League team to miss out on the postseason had winning percentages of .531, .543, .531, .531, .519 and .506. So, while the Pirates aren’t quite there if they go 43-39, they’re at least close.
Oh, and it should also be noted that, because of the shortened season, two more teams in each league will make the postseason, which obviously doesn’t hurt anyone.
Central focus
Major League Baseball’s previous three-division plan had the Pirates competing against the Yankees, Red Sox, Rays, Nationals, Phillies, Mets and others. While it made some modicum of geographic sense, it likely would’ve been brutal from a baseball perspective.
It’s possible this week’s latest/greatest plan could be a little more friendly, with the Pirates now matching up against the AL Central (outside of their own division) and playing an undetermined number of games against the Twins, Indians, White Sox, Royals and Tigers.
Kansas City and Detroit are rebuilding; the Pirates actually out-performed both by at least 10 wins in 2019. Meanwhile, manager Derek Shelton should have at least some familiarity with the heavy-hitting Twins, his employer the past two seasons. Cleveland cut salary. Chicago made moves this offseason but still won only 72 games last year.
It’s hardly a cakewalk, sure, but it should be easier than the AL East.
Expanding rosters
It’s expected that major league teams will have at least 30 rostered players, plus taxi squads for added depth. That should impact the Pirates a couple ways.
One, it’s creates the strong likelihood that top position player prospect Ke’Bryan Hayes will open the season with the big club. For a pretty simple reason, too: It was better for him to play every day when Class AAA was an option, but now that it’s most likely not, the best thing the Pirates can do is get him acclimated to baseball’s highest level.
As a result, expanded rosters will give the Pirates a defensive upgrade at a position that plagued them last year: third base. They could also have Will Craig as a late-inning defensive replacement at first base and figure out what they have in the 25-year-old first-round pick from 2016.
The Pirates also had a pretty solid spring competition for bullpen jobs, with an improved Clay Holmes potentially squeezed out and another hard-throwing sinker-baller, Blake Cederlind, sent to Class AAA.
Expanded rosters will make it easier to give those guys a chance, along with other potential prospects such as JT Brubaker and Cody Ponce.
It’s DH time
This one is perfect for the Pirates, something many dreamed about but few thought possible as recently as 2019.
Whether it was because of Josh Bell, Colin Moran or Gregory Polanco and his many adventures in right field, it seemed the Pirates had plenty they could do with a DH. Now, they can.
Pirates pitchers weren’t terrible with the bat in 2019, posting the third-best OPS (.358) in the National League, although what are we really talking about here? Pitchers’ OPS?
The bigger impact involves the ability to keep Polanco healthy or protect Bell if his new throwing motion doesn’t turn out as well as he hopes.
And the byproduct could be getting Moran’s bat in the lineup, assuming he takes a step forward at the plate, or even giving Oneil Cruz, another top prospect, some early exposure to major league pitching.
Deadline days
One of the worst scenarios for the Pirates remains the possibility of no baseball being played in 2020.
But Cherington has talked extensively thus far about creating a sustained model for winning. That’s done by converting veterans on expiring contracts into multiple younger prospects you’re actually able to develop.
Having a season and a trade deadline back enables the Pirates to do that.