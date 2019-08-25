EBENSBURG (TNS) — The 128th annual American Legion County fair, formerly the Cambria County Fair, will be held Sept. 1 through 7 at the fairgrounds, 833 N. Julian St., along old U.S. Route 219, one mile north of Ebensburg.
Fairgoers will see farm equipment, animal displays, musical entertainment, rides, food vendors and demolition derbies.
Dave Martin’s Bullride Mania is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 1.
“They have folks who are on the circuit, and this is one of their competitions,” said Philip Rice, fair president.
Grammy-nominated country act Dailey & Vincent will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at the grandstand.
“They have the best bluegrass bands in the land backing them up, and they are a fantastic act,” Rice said. “They are a high-quality act.”
Grandstand shows will include a draft horse pull at 3 p.m. Sept. 1; a street stock and super semi truck pull at 7 p.m. Sept. 3; a pickup truck pull at 7 p.m. Sept. 4; a small car demo derby at 7 p.m. Sept. 5; a large car demo derby at 7 p.m. Sept. 6; and a Night of Fire & Destruction Monster Truck Show at 8 p.m. Sept. 7.
For children ages 3 to 8, the Power Wheels demo derby will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 6. There is a $3 entry fee.
Rides will open at noon Sept. 1, 2 and 7 and at 4 p.m. Sept. 3 through 6.
The $8 one-price tickets include parking, rides and grandstand shows.
“We continue to get a lot of support and participation from the community, and attendance has shown an uptick,” Rice said.