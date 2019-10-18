To celebrate Real Kids Wear Pink Day on Friday, Oct. 25, the American Cancer Society in Pennsylvania has issued a photo challenge.
Children are encouraged to show their support for those battling breast cancer by wearing pink and encouraging their classmates to do the same. To enter the contest, take a photo and post to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram tagging @ACSPennsylvania and #RealKidsWearPink in the post.
Together we will fight for a world without cancer, as we show our support for those currently battling the disease. Wear your pink on Oct. 25 to prove that no one walks alone.
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.