Father Alex Padilla, Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle in St. Petersburg, Fla., celebrates a mass in the Our Lady’s Chapel next to the cathedral on March 20, 2020. The mass was live streamed and broadcast on the radio to parishioners. Public masses have been suspended by the Roman Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg due to the Coronavirus outbreak. On the left is Charmaine Carter, director of adult faith formation.