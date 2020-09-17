Until his name appeared on the back of Steelers lineman Alejandro Villanueva’s helmet, few people outside of the military community recognized the name of Alwyn Cashe, but for Mike Modugno, it registered immediately.
Twenty years ago, Mr. Modugno of Ambridge was a fresh-from-high school greenhorn Army grunt, gutting out the grueling basic training in the summer heat of Fort Benning, Ga., under Sgt. Cashe, his senior drill instructor. It did not take long for him to appreciate and learn from Sgt. Cashe’s quiet intensity and to get a lesson in loyalty he carries to this day.
“There was an instance where another drill sergeant — they would always bicker back and forth between the platoons — said something about our platoon while we were running past them, and I just remember Sgt. Cashe giving the other guy an elbow to the face as we were running by. He really stood by us. He definitely stood up for us.”
Protecting his men cost Sgt. Cashe his life, but immortalized him as a hero.
On Oct. 17, 2005, the Oviedo, Fla., native was in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle that struck an improvised explosive device. The explosion ruptured the vehicle’s fuel cell, drenching Sgt. Cashe in fuel and engulfing the vehicle in flames. Sgt. Cashe helped the driver escape, then returned to the burning vehicle repeatedly to rescue six fellow soldiers from the burning wreckage while his own uniform caught fire.
Sgt. Cashe was burned over 72% of his body. He died Nov. 8, 2005, at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, leaving behind his wife and three children. He was 35. His son, Andrew, now 23, recently completed basic training, also at Fort Benning.
After Sgt. Cashe’s death, he was awarded a Silver Star, the military’s third-highest honor for valor in combat. In the nearly 15 years since, a campaign to have the award upgraded to the Medal of Honor, the military’s most prestigious recognition, has gained traction.
On Aug. 28. Defense Secretary Mark Esper signed a letter recommending Sgt. Cashe for the medal, which must be approved first by Congress and then the president.
If the medal is awarded, Sgt. Cashe would be the first African American recipient of the award for combat valor in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Army veteran of three tours in Afghanistan, Mr. Villanueva’s decision to honor Sgt. Cashe, however well-intended, has upset some as it covered the name of Antwon Rose II, whom the Steelers chose, as a team, to recognize. Antwon, 17, was shot and killed in 2018 by an East Pittsburgh police officer who ultimately was found not guilty.
Coach Mike Tomlin signed off on Mr. Villanueva’s decision, but Antwon’s mother, Michelle Kenney, initially expressed dismay in a post on Facebook that has since been deleted.