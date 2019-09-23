The 15th annual Bison Baseball Alumni Game was held on Saturday at the Lawrence Township Rec Park.
A total of 44 former Bison players participated and or contributed this yer.
Alumni and guests reported at 10:30 a.m. registration and the distribution of shirts and caps. After group and individual photos were taken, the traditional home run derby got underway.
Matt Peacock, a 1994 grad, was the winner, setting a new record with 34 total points (six homers). Tied for runner-up honors were Adam Jury (2007) and Kevin Lykens (1995) both with 23 points.
The game began at noon. A new tradition was started this year with the alumni challenging the Fall Ball team, made up of current and future Bison.
A total of 20 of the 44 alumni played in the seven-inning game, which was won by the Old Guys 8-1.
Leading the Alumni offense was Adam Jury , who had a three-run homer and a double. Lucas Malloy (2007) also homered and 1971 grad Buck Danver had two hits and an RBI.
Mike Norris (1994) tripled, Chris Peacock (1991) doubles and Brandon Billotte (1998) singled twice to add to the offense.
For the Fall Ball team, Kyle Elensky doubled and Elijah Quick drove in the only run with a single.
Following the game, these special awards were announced and presented by Coach Sid Lansberry.
Most Valuable Players were Jury and Buck Danver. Golden Glove Awards went to Andy Bloom (1997) and Scott Collins (1986).
The Alumni Committee (Jeff Kavelak, Donnie Shimmel, Chris Peacock, Brandon Billotte and Sid Lansberry) would like to thank Bill Bacharach and Frank Keenan, as well as all the alumni and sponsors who contributed.
Special thanks go out to Bender Automotive, Bob Boob’s Garage, Clearfield Dairy Queen and Pete Hess at 120 Pub and Grub.