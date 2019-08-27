ALTOONA — The Altoona Area Lyme Disease Support Group will meet on Thursday, September 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Saint Rose of Lima church social hall, 5519 6th Ave, Altoona. The support group is the Altoona Region of the PA Lyme Resource Network. www.palyme.org. Permethrin treated sockswith tick repellent protection lasting up to 70 washings, tick removers and cedar oil repellent spray will be available. Meetings are free and open to the public. Bring a jacket. For more info, contact Amber Altiero, RN 814-934-7403 or Lisa Worrell 814-329-3863.
