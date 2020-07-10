CURWENSVILLE — Allport pitcher Zach Tiracorda allowed just two hits into the sixth inning and smacked three hits of his own, including an inside-the-park home run to lead Allport to a 12-2 win over the previously unbeaten Curwensville Moose Friday evening at Sherman Fields.
Tiracorda allowed two singles in the first inning, but didn’t surrender another the rest of his time on the mound. He tossed 5 2/3 innings and allowed just one earned run, while walking three batters and striking out 12.
After Tiracorda walked Alan Farley with two outs in the third inning, he retired the next nine before being replaced on the mound by Logan Folmar after reaching the 95-pitch limit.
The Moose scored two in the bottom of the first off Tiracorda. Thad Butler reached on a one-out bunt single and Josh Shaffer drew a two-out walk before Farley’s single knocked in a run. Curwensville scored its second run on an outfield error.
Trailing 2-1 in the third, Allport took the lead for good with a pair of runs.
Anthony Guglielmi smacked a two-out single off Moose pitcher Farley to score Zach Tiracorda and Isaac Tiracorda, who both walked earlier in the frame.
Allport tacked on three more in the fourth.
Folmar led off with a double and scored on Zach Tiracorda’s one-out base hit. After Tyler Wilson walked, Isaac Tiracorda reached when a Moose outfielder misplayed a fly ball. A run scored on the play.
Lukas Colton added a sacrifice fly later in the inning to make it 6-2.
Allport added a run in the fifth and then put five on the board in the seventh.
Zach Tiracorda clubbed an inside-the-park home run, scoring Folmar, who doubled, in front of him, to make it 9-2.
Colton added an RBI single later in the frame and two more Allport runs scored on a Moose error.
Both teams committed three errors. Four of Allport’s runs were unearned, while one of Curwensville’s was.
Folmar and Zach Tiracorda each had three hits, while Colton and Matt Eirich added two apiece.
Farley was saddled with the loss after scattering 10 hits in his six innings of work. He allowed seven runs, five earned, while walking five batters and striking out four.
Trailing 12-2 in the bottom of the seventh, the Moose tried to make a little noise off Allport relief pitcher Folmar, drawing three two-out walks off of him.
But Caleb Bloom, Chris Fegert and Butler were stranded when Folmar got Tyler Lee to fly out to left field to end it. Folmar struck out three and walked three in his 1 1/3 innings.
The loss was the first for Curwensville (4-1) in the Clearfield County Youth Baseball League. Allport improved to 4-1 with the win.
The Moose is back in action today at Sherman Fields against the other Curwensville team in the CCYBL — Champions Choice.
Allport is back in action Monday when it visits Rainbow at Lawrence Township Rec Park.
Allport—12
Folmar 1b-p 5330, Eirich cf 5121, Z. Tiracorda p-1b 5332, Wilson ss 2211, I. Tiracorda c 3211, Colton 3b 3122, Guglielmi 2b-lf 3012, N. Emigh lf 1000, Br. Wood lf 0000, E. Emigh 2b 3000, Kephart rf 1010, Br. Wood rf 4000. Totals: 35-12-14-9.
Curwensville—2
Fegert cf-p 3000, Butler ss 3110, Lee 3b-c 4000, J. Shaffer c-3b-cf-p 2100, Farley p-3b 2011, Witherite 1b 3000, B. Shaffer lf 2000, Johnson 2b 3000, Bloom rf 2000. Totals: 24-2-2-1.
Score by Innings
Allport 102 310 5—12 14 3
Moose 200 000 0— 2 2 3
Errors—Eirich, Tiracorda, Colton; Fegert, B. Shaffer, Witherite. LOB—Allport 12, Curwensville 7. 2B—Eirich, Wilson, Folmar 2, Z. Tiracorda. HR—Z. Tiracorda (ITP). SF—Colton. HBP—Guglielmi 2 (by Farley, Fegert). SB—Guglielmi, Z. Tiracorda 2, Wilson, I. Tiracorda. CS—Colton. WP—Farley, Fegert 2, Shaffer.
Pitching
Allport: Z. Tiracorda—5 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 12 SO; Folmar—1 1/3 IP, 0 H. 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO.
Curwensville: Farley—6 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO; Fegert—2/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; J. Shaffer—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Z. Tiracorda. LP—Farley.
Time—2:11.