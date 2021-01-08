(TNS) — Even during his final days wracked with pain, Alex Trebek gracefully pitched questions to contestants — and pleas for charity to his legions of fans.
About two weeks before the longtime “Jeopardy!” host lost his battle to pancreatic cancer, he was still imploring his audience to think of others during this difficult time.
For Monday’s episode, the first of his final five shows, a raspy-voiced Trebek addressed the audience with a plea for philanthropy.
“You’ll recall that about a month ago I asked all of you to take a moment to give thanks for all the blessings you enjoy in your lives,” explained Trebek during his introduction. “Now, today, a different kind of message: this is the season of giving. I know you want to be generous with your family, your friends, your loved ones, but today I’d like you to go one step further. I’d like you to open up your hands and open your heart to those who are still suffering because of COVID-19. People who are suffering through no fault of their own. We’re trying to build a gentler, kinder society and if we all pitch in just a little bit we’re going to get there.”
Trebek taped his final episodes Oct. 29, a mere 10 days before passing away at the age of 80.
Although the introductions to Tuesday and Wednesday’s episodes featured no explicit entreaty for kindness, he did praise Manisha Munshi for defeating five-time champ Brayden Smith.
Friday’s episode will mark Trebek’s final “Jeopardy!” appearance after more than 36 years hosting the series.
Ken Jennings, who rattled off a 74-game winning steak in 2004 and won the $1 million “Greatest of All Time” prime-time competition last year, will guest-host beginning Monday.
No permanent host has been announced yet.