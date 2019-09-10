Alex Galchenyuk’s Russian is a little rusty.
Given his spot in the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex – right next to Russian superstar Evgeni Malkin – that’s about to change in a big way.
Galchenyuk said he had never really met Malkin on a personal level before he was traded to the Penguins in the Phil Kessel trade in June. Their introduction came during a summer training session at a rink in South Florida.
On Tuesday morning, they skated together wearing Penguins colors as about 14 players held an informal skate in Cranberry in preparation for the start of training camp on Friday.
“It’s definitely great,” Galchenyuk said. “Those are guys you look up to before you even get to the league, then obviously competing against them. But now, being with them on the same team, it’s surreal. It’s definitely something really exciting. It was something I was looking forward to, to learn from guys like that.”
Galchenyuk is an American who has played for Team USA in international competitions throughout his career, but his Eastern European roots run strong and deep. He was born in Milwaukee while his father Alexander, a native of Minsk, Belarus, played minor league hockey in the old IHL.
An eighth-year pro who played in the Ontario Hockey League, Galchenyuk admitted he’s fallen out of practice in his native tongue.
“I only talk to my parents and my sister (in Russian) and that’s it,” Galchenyuk said. “It’s slowly getting worse and worse. … I gotta catch up with Geno a bit.”
That process shouldn’t take long, as Malkin isn’t exactly the quiet, contemplative type in the locker room.
“He’s a really outgoing and funny guy,” Galchenyuk said. “I’m learning a lot about him and his game.”
How Galchenyuk’s game meshes with Malkin’s is perhaps the primary concern as far as the Penguins are concerned.
With Kessel gone, there’s a good chance Galchenyuk will find himself a regular winger on Malkin’s line this season.
“He’s definitely a player who is easy to play with,” Galchenyuk said. “I’m just going to out there and compete hard and use my skill.”