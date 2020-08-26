The inaugural meeting of the Clearfield chapter of Aglow International will be held Saturday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. at the Clearfield Pub and Grub, Route 879 and Exit 120 I-80.
Aglow International is a Spirit-filled, dynamic, global Kingdom movement made up of women and men with a single purpose — to see God’s will done on earth as it is in heaven.
The speaker for this first meeting of the Clearfield chapter is Rev. Paula MIllsaps, founder and director of Joel 2 Missions and pastor of Healing Springs gathering in Donora.
Joel 2 Missions conducts Holy Spirit Crusades in South America, and an in-residence home for abused women and children, and a leadership/discipleship training center. For information about Paula’s ministry see www.Joel2Missions.org or www.facebook.com/Joel2Missions.
For information about the Clearfield Aglow chapter call Jane Thomas at 421-5305.