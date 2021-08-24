Ke’Bryan Hayes doesn’t look quite like he wants to at the plate.
The third baseman has talked about it before. He’s mentioned the timing he’s still seeking at the plate, forcing him to miss or foul off pitches he feels he should be driving around the park.
Some have speculated about lingering effects of his left wrist strain, the one that held him out from the beginning of April to the beginning of June and one that could conceivably worsen a player’s ability to drive the ball. But he homered in just his second game after returning from that injury, then homered again one week later. Since then, he has hit just two long balls — one in July and one in August.
His OPS has dropped steadily as the season has gone on. In August, he is slashing just .230/.296/.297 with a .594 OPS. In June and July, things were not that bad.
Hayes insisted on Monday, after the Pirates’ win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, that his wrist is not an issue anymore. He points to his ability to drive the ball in batting practice still as proof that he isn’t lacking in strength or comfortability. It’s just that he isn’t impacting the ball the way he wants to in games, catching pitches too deep in the zone to drive them into gaps or over the fence.
“I mean in BP I’m still hitting it as far as I was before, so I think it’s just that mental side of it in the game, slowing things down and catching the ball a little bit more out front,” Hayes explained.
Monday may have been a step in the right direction, even if it wasn’t his flashiest outing. He saw a ton of pitches — 31, to be exact. Most of those came in his final two at-bats. In the seventh inning, he stepped in and drew a nine-pitch walk. Every strike thrown to him was fouled off, wasting potential put-away pitches. He came around to score on an RBI triple from center fielder Bryan Reynolds.
In the top of the eighth, with the bases loaded in a tie game, he worked a 10-pitch at-bat, fouling off five straight pitches, then bouncing a weak grounder over the pitcher and to the shortstop. He was out at first, but the play drove in the eventual game-winning run.
The foul balls are not the end goal. They are, however, an example of seeing the ball well. From there, it’s just a matter of getting his timing down to square it up and drive it somewhere.
“I’m fouling a little bit more pitches off than I feel like I should,” Hayes said. “I don’t think it’s anything too far off. I think it’s just more timing and the mental side of it, just getting the barrel out there a little bit more. But yeah, I’m starting to feel a little bit better. Tonight I saw a ton of pitches, which was really good for me. But yeah, I don’t think I’m too far off.”
You can comfortably say that Hayes impacted the game in a positive way offensively anyway. He ended up 1-for-3 with a 101.9 mph single in the first inning, two walks, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base. He actually has swiped two bags in his last eight games, which would be a nice facet added to his game. He noted that he tried to steal less after returning from his wrist injury, saying he typically likes to slide head first and didn’t want to risk jamming his wrist again trying steal.
At the very least, the Pirates and Hayes will be pleased that he’s aiding in a team win while he’s working back to where he wants to be at the plate.
As for when that may be, Hayes thinks it will only take one game, just a little return to muscle memory to get him going.
“Yeah, I mean, it’s been a while in a game that I’ve seen that many pitches. But yeah, it just goes back to missing pitches that I normally would be hitting,” Hayes said. “Like I was saying, I don’t think I’m too far off. It’s just a little click, just getting an at-bat where I catch it out there, and that will get me going to find that timing.”