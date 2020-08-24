Blake Cederlind made quite an impression during spring training 1.0, the Pirates reliever occasionally touching triple digits on the radar gun while his blonde locks flapped in the wind and his post-strikeout strut garnered plenty of attention — and laughter — on Twitter.
On TV, AT&T SportsNet analyst Michael McKenry referred to Cederlind as “Baby Thor,” comparing Cederlind to Noah Syndergaard of the Mets. And it became clear that Cederlind, an affable 24-year-old from Turlock, Calif., would soon become a key part of the Pirates’ bullpen.
But the only thing we’ve heard about Cederlind since the Pirates reconvened at PNC Park was that he tested positive for the coronavirus, then was later sent to their alternate training site in Altoona. General manager Ben Cherington said Saturday of Cederlind, “We want to make sure that he’s had enough reps and enough buildup where he’s in a safe spot. He’s on his way to that.”
Cederlind has been doing his part by throwing hard and refining his approach. But, yeah, the waiting has absolutely been the hardest part.
“I have been really eager,” Cederlind told the Post-Gazette by phone on Saturday afternoon. “I’ve been impatient. I just try to go to bed early and not think about it too much. Hope my time will come soon.”
Cederlind has been pitching in the simulated games that occur most nights at Peoples Natural Gas Field. To this point, Cederlind’s velocity has set between 97-99 mph, while he’s working on refining his breaking ball, a cutter/slider hybrid that he’s able to manipulate to fit the situation.
“Things are going well,” Cederlind said. “I got my feet back under me. Body feels good. Arm feels good. It’s just nice to be back and doing what I love.”
After testing positive, Cederlind said he remained in the apartment he rented in Pittsburgh. He spent a lot of time on his phone and continued to throw by chucking baseballs into his couch and mattress.
As for the furniture, Cederlind said it wasn’t that bad; nothing was too damaged. “I don’t think I ever broke 95 [mph],” he joked.
And make no mistake, for anybody who watched Cederlind during spring training, there’s definitely excitement there. It’s a fun-to-watch mixture of goofy and intense, where Cederlind is flinging 100 mph fastballs, yet one time during spring training — because he refused to try new ones — he had an issue with one of his beat-up old spikes and tripped.
It took the low spin rate on his four-seam fastball — which was causing it to get pummeled, despite the velocity — and flipped it into an asset, the sinker diving and getting a bunch of late movement. Meanwhile, Cederlind did not experience a velocity drop, and his career trajectory quickly shot upward. A 1.17 ERA and eight strikeouts in seven appearances with High-A Bradenton. Then 31 games at Class AA Altoona, where Cederlind went 5-1 with a 1.77 ERA and 42 strikeouts against just 16 walks in 45 2/3 IP.
Cederlind seems to know he’s close to earning that promotion and making his MLB debut, but he’s also trying to keep things in perspective.
“You don’t want to go out there all [ticked] off because then it can sometimes hurt you, trying to do too much. It’s tough balancing that. You want to do everything you can to impress whoever you need to impress. But then again, it’s out of my control. I’m going to do what I need to do to pitch to the best of my ability. It’ll all pan out.”
Does Cederlind think it’s possible that will happen in 2020?
“Absolutely,” he said. “No doubt.”