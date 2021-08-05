PITTSBURGH — A lot has changed for the Pirates since Steven Brault last stepped on an MLB mound in a regular season game at the end of 2020.
Last offseason, three of his friends and rotation mates, right-handers Jameson Taillon, Joe Musgrove and Trevor Williams, were traded away or non-tendered. First baseman Josh Bell was traded, too.
Brault got familiar with his new and old teammates again in spring training this year, then he strained his lat and was out of action. Since then, he’s spent the whole season rehabbing in Bradenton, Fla., hanging out with the young minor leaguers down there and trying to make his way back.
All the while, even more turnover happened at the major league level. Tenured players like second baseman Adam Frazier and right-handed relievers Clay Holmes and Richard Rodriguez were traded at the deadline, and this current Pirates roster isn’t all that similar to the one Brault was on last season, save a handful of players.
“I’m making a lot of new friends,” Brault said Wednesday, after his return to the mound. “When I came out in July for a few days, it was nice because I got to meet [Ben Gamel], a few other guys that signed during the season, Ka’ai Tom. Coming back here this time. ... There’s more people we recently signed and added some other guys. I met [Anthony Banda] today. He’s a nice dude. I really like Bryse Wilson. I really like Hoy Jun [Park]. I think he’s a great dude.
“... It is weird to come in and be like, ‘Yeah, I swear I’ve been here longer than most of the people here.’”
Maybe that is a little odd for Brault, but any of those feelings were put promptly in the rearview mirror on Wednesday when he started his first game of the season against the Milwaukee Brewers. Ultimately, he just wants to pitch, and he finally got to do so at the highest level of professional baseball again.
It’s the light at the end of the tunnel he’s been in for the last four months. He said there were some frustrations and boredom in his rehab, simply because he couldn’t do much of anything at times, especially early on.
But the injury was bad, perhaps worse than just the phrase “lat strain” lets on, Brault told the Post-Gazette. Even when he first started throwing again, Brault said he could feel that things weren’t quite right. It wasn’t a setback, it was just a sign of what he had in front of him in terms of rehab time.
So he stayed in Florida, made friends with those around him and watched his MLB teammates play as frequently as he could. He says he watched every game up until he got out on his rehab assignments. Then it became tougher to stay tuned in.
“We’d text, we’d call and try to keep in contact that way. But it’s hard. They’re in the grind every day, and I’m watching from a distance,” Brault told the Post-Gazette. “But at the same time, the relationships we’ve developed are pretty strong and real, so you kind of just check in anyway. But it was weird, like having the trades and stuff.
“I think the biggest bummer for me was not being here when guys were traded away that I played with for years.
“So that part was kind of a bummer, but other than that, I think we did a pretty good job of communication. Watching the game sucks, because obviously I’d rather be here playing. So it sucks, but I committed to it.”
The bright side is that Brault doesn’t have to worry about that anymore this season, assuming all goes well.
Manager Derek Shelton said he expects the Pirates to go forward with a six-man starting rotation the rest of the season.
If that’s the case, Brault would almost certainly remain a part of it.
Wednesday was the first step back for that.
The final line was solid, if not awe-inspiring. He threw 75 pitches in four innings against the Brewers, allowing three hits and an earned run. There was a good bit of hard contact at the beginning of the game, and then he settled into his old rhythm and felt better about the last couple of innings.
Brault’s velocity was down a couple of ticks, and he didn’t think he had his best stuff, but he stayed healthy and felt good afterward, lifting his arm up and demonstrating his range of motion to prove his health in his postgame Zoom conference.
He’ll get his second on the Pirates’ next homestand, more than likely, and the train will continue to roll down the tracks. For that, Brault is thankful.
“It felt like being back where I should be,” Brault said.
“It felt like being back home. I say that, one, because I love pitching in the big leagues and, two, I feel like I’ve pitched in Milwaukee every other start in my career. I’ve done this a lot here. So it was really nice to be back.”