“Who lost Afghanistan?” was a rhetorically charged question as President Biden decided to end our 20-year involvement in that war with no victory in sight.
But what about Taiwan? If a crisis over China’s breakaway province of Taiwan erupts, that question will be “Why did millions of Americans die in a war we were bound to lose?”
With China, a nuclear war we cannot win could happen if we continue to encourage Taiwan to formally declare that it is an independent nation.
In 1949, China’s new ruling communists had no navy with which to invade Taiwan and subdue the remnant (and corrupt) nationalist government that it had defeated in mainland China. The American Seventh Fleet prevented that.
Today, China, Taiwan and the United States all pay lip service to the convenient fiction that there is but “One China,” it includes Taiwan, and reunification will eventually come — peacefully?
But China has said it straight out: If Taiwan declares formal independence, China will invade.
We would be bound by treaty to go to war — and we would lose just as certainly as Britain and France could not stop the Nazi Germany Blitzkrieg, as the United States and Australia could not stop the Japanese “Divine Mission.”
The Nazis conquered mainland Europe. The Japanese conquered the Philippines, the Solomons and Southeast Asia. We could not stop them. We had to take those lands back, at awful cost — in a pre-nuclear age.
Today, with nukes, China could destroy our military forces in the Taiwan area. Worse, its carrier-sinking missiles, subs and nuclear-armed missiles could destroy the United States’ ability to rearm, something that had been essential to victory in World War II.
Why do we support Taiwan? Because we promised, just as we promised to support a new government in Afghanistan. That promise is still worth keeping — up to a point, but not to the point of war.
China is 100 miles from Taiwan, 5,000 miles from the United States. The United States is 4,900 miles from Taiwan.
Those distances matter.
According to journalist Fareed Zakaria, the Pentagon has enacted 18 war games against China over Taiwan. China has prevailed in every one.
About Taiwan, China cares more than we do, just the Taliban care more about winning in Afghanistan. China sees preventing a formal Taiwan breakaway as worth a war.
The United States ... barely cares.
We do have clout. China’s economy would be devastated by a war with the United States, even in defeat.
We should support Taiwan — but not commit to all-out war with China in that regard.
Those days are over.
— Denny Bonavita