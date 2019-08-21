DUBOIS — The Catholic Schools Office of the Diocese of Erie has announced that Bishop Lawrence Persico has accepted the resignation of The Rev. Msgr. Charles Kaza as president of DuBois Area Catholic Schools. The step was taken to ensure the school system is able to operate efficiently as the new academic year begins.
Kaza was placed on administrative leave, restricting him from active ministry, effective May 13, pending investigation of an allegation of sexual abuse. He maintains his innocence and has not resigned as pastor of St. Tobias Parish in Brockway. The Rev. Fr. Leo Gallina continues to serve as temporary administrator at the parish.
The responsibilities of the president of DuBois Area Catholic Schools will continue to be handled by the board of members and supported by the Catholic Schools Office in collaboration with the DuBois Catholic School Board.
Gretchen Caruso will remain in her role as headmaster, and will work with the executive committee of the board and the CSO to manage the overall operations of the system.
According to Jim Gallagher, superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Erie, the resignation will give the board and the CSO time to review the administrative needs of DuBois Area Catholic Schools for the future, and to develop an implementation plan for the next school year.
“Everyone involved has only the best interests of the schools in mind,” Gallagher said. “I am confident that Gretchen and the executive committee are well-prepared, and I look forward to a strong year for DuBois Area Catholic Schools.”