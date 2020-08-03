DEAR ABBY: I met this beautiful woman online three months ago. We haven’t met in person yet, but plan to. We spend at least eight hours a day online together, and our relationship has really advanced. I know she’s real and not a “catfish” because we talk about everything. We even tell each other the L word.
My dilemma is, she has a second Facebook account and absolutely refuses to accept my friend request. She says she needs her privacy, and it’s none of my business. She also tells me her friends on that page are all male co-workers. She said she prefers to have mostly male friends in her life.
Am I wrong to be upset if she refuses to let me see that profile or be one of her friends there? Am I asking too much? I asked her what happened to transparency, but she won’t answer that question either. What’s going on here? — STUCK ON HER IN PENNSYLVANIA
DEAR STUCK: Although you have spent a lot of time online with this woman, your relationship is still new. As your relationship proceeds, how will you feel about the fact that most of her friends are other men?
I DO think there is something going on, which is the reason she doesn’t want you to see that account.
The most important question is: Do you trust her? You won’t know the answer to that until your relationship has developed further. So stop using the L word until you know her much, much better.
DEAR ABBY: My husband of 11 years told me that when his former mother-in-law dies, he would like to go to the funeral.
He was friendly with her before he married her daughter. I’m not OK with this. What do you think? — UNUSUAL IN THE SOUTH
DEAR UNUSUAL: If your husband feels the need to pay his respects to his former mother-in-law, he should do it. And when he does, it would be nice if you were at his side, supporting him in his grief.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
