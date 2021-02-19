DEAR ABBY: I was friends with my guy before getting into a relationship with him seven years ago. The problem is, I feel like we are not growing. He is still living with his mom, we have no plans for the future, etc.
At least once a year, I ask him how he views our relationship, but I only get the same response that things are fine the way they are. I have now started back in college while maintaining a full-time job, but I’m so frustrated I feel like giving up on the relationship and moving on. I’m actually stuck between a breakup and keeping a friendship. Any advice? — UNCERTAIN IN ALABAMA
DEAR UNCERTAIN: Of course your “guy” thinks things are fine the way they are. They are — for him. I’m delighted you decided to return to college and get your degree. By doing so, you are taking control of your life, which is moving in the right direction.
Please understand that you may not only outgrow the relationship, but also this young man. By all means, keep him as a friend if you can. Be a role model if he’s able to learn from your example, but continue to broaden your horizons.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
