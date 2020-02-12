ALTOONA — It has been many years since most area residents received their driver’s licenses. However, the driving experience is significantly changing: changing vehicle technologies; new roadway designs; new vehicle laws; and significant changes in physical ability. Residents can refresh their knowledge and skills, and earn an insurance discount, by attending one of the AARP Smart Driver courses being offered at various locations.
Locally, classes will be held on April 8 from 1 to 5 p.m., and April 22 and 23 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Clearfield Center for Active Living. The center is located at 166 S. Second St., Clearfield and reservations can be made by calling (814) 765-9319.
Anyone can attend the two day classes. Attendance at the one day class requires proof of taking any driver safety class during the past three years. The fee for taking a class is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non members. These fees will increase by $5 each on July 1.
There are no tests, including actual driving, required to complete this classroom course.
Additional information can be obtained from Marlene Close, Telephone Coordinator, (814) 442-1648 or Robert Deweese, District Coordinator, (814) 931-7270.