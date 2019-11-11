A tried-and-true method for achieving the perfect Thanksgiving turkey

Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Rain showers early mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.