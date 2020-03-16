Gov. Tom Wolf’s call to close schools last Friday came as a surprise to a lot of us. Where I work, we were making plans to figure out flexible instruction days and thought we’d have a little time to react. Then we got the news notifications that the decision had been made.
I want to stress that last point. The decision was made for us. Your local superintendent did not do this to throw off your groove. No one at your school overreacted. I talked to teachers in other school districts, and they all told me that they expected their district to do a wait-and-see approach before the gubernatorial call. Please don’t blast your administrators on social media.
And don’t blast your teachers, either. I fully expect that even if we do not have to make up student days, the teachers in your district will have to make up workdays. I could be wrong, but that’s my expectation.
But if your problem is that your job did not shut down while others did, remember that we work with children. They’re germ factories! And although coronavirus does not hit children hard, it does hit older people like a truck, and little kids often have grandparents and great-grandparents. I don’t know about you, but if we can do anything to make sure my grandpa keeps going strong and being awesome, I’ll do it. Your work should be understanding if you get sick. I hope that this outbreak ends the whole workplace attitude of “Only call in sick if you’re dead.” No job is worth that. And if you’re a boss who has that theory, do us all a favor and retire. For the good of the country.
Now, for those of you who are calling this a farce, a liberal hoax, or a media-fueled panic, I hope you’re right. Over 1,000 people died rather quickly in Italy. I think they’re taking that pretty far for a liberal hoax designed to hurt President Trump, but I don’t know how far Italians are willing to go to overthrow the president of another country. Google “flattening the curve” sometime, though, and see why the CDC is recommending these closures. Also, if you’re a doctor telling people “This is just a cold,” that’s horribly irresponsible of you. Please do us a favor and self-quarantine your mouth. Or retire. For the good of the country.
Next up, the “The flu kills more people” people out there: you’re not wrong. But you’re also not right. Google “transmission rates” and “incubation periods.” In addition, we know what to do about the flu. If you get the flu shot but get the flu, you are 59 percent less likely to end up in the ICU, according to the CDC. That means you are less likely to be in such a bad state that death is around the corner.
The worst part about this whole thing is that if we are successful in containing the virus and decreasing its transmission to others, the naysayers will be vindicated. We did the right, socially responsible thing, but it will be seen as overreacting. And there will be no convincing you unless you get it and get hospitalized.
Which I sincerely hope you don’t.
I do not know if the governor overreacted by closing schools. I am not a democratically elected leader, CDC expert, or doctor who not only specialized in infectious diseases but has access to all unfiltered data and research. I suspect no one on Facebook is. I believe no one you’re talking to is. So, I will say this: I am not going to panic, but I’m not going to be an idiot.
I hope everyone in our area stays healthy. Even if you disagree with me politically. And I’ll do my part to stem the spread of this illness.
Why? Because that’s what a good American would do.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd.