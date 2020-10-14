Suggested Scripture(s): 2 Chronicles 7:14; 1 Timothy 2:1-4
As Election Day approaches in just less than three weeks, let us all be encouraged to do three things: Pray, Vote, and Pray Some More! I know that I have previously suggested prayers for our nation for Independence Day in these pages, as well as for our nation last spring when pandemic cases had begun to increase by large numbers and subsequently taking numerous lives. And without going into details again, I am sure we can all agree that as one of the most contentious elections ever in our nation’s history approaches, it is time again for prayer, both as individual citizens and in our communities of faith.
So I am pleased to suggest a prayer written in the last couple of years by a member of the congregation I serve. I feel its contents and intercessions are still very appropriate, especially as we seek words to pray for our nation, as the book of Esther says, “…for such a time as this” Esther 4:14). Entitled, “A Simple Prayer for a Nation,” I commend the words for consideration and use for those wishing to pray for our country at this time:
A Simple Prayer for a Nation
I give thanks to my God for creating this great nation before any men ever dreamed to do so.
I give thanks to my God for the Founding Fathers, who were spiritually guided by Him, to have the courage and wisdom to set the foundation for a great country, 244 years ago.
I give thanks to my God for great leaders like Washington, Lincoln, Wilson, and FDR who led this great country during some of its hardest and worrisome years.
I give thanks to God for the awesome and creative inventions in this country that were only possible from people who came to our shores seeking freedom and a new beginning.
I give thanks to God for using this great nation in the world as (one of) His means to fight evil.
I give thanks to God for our earthly gifts and the many blessings that He gave us so that we can share them with others.
Please, heavenly Father, forgive this country for the many ways she has disobeyed You, in deeds and in words.
Please forgive leaders of any political affiliation who believe they alone can make this country great without You.
I ask that You forgive our worldly sins as a nation and don’t turn Your back to us; but, use this nation for the reason and purpose that You created her for.
And I pray that the people realize that America is great only because America has been good to her people and to other nations.
And I hope America discovers before it’s too late, that when she stops being good, she will cease to be a great nation.
Let us remember, O God, that only You can make America great again
And bless Your people; in and through Your saving name, we pray,
Amen
Prayer Composed by Van Johnson