Suggested Scripture(s): Psalm 74; 1 John 1:8-9; 4:7-9, 20-21.
I join with so many of you who are worried and saddened by the state of our divided nation. It is reported that we are approaching 400,000 deaths as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic with more to come. This leaves hundreds of thousands grieving with the loss of their loved ones, even as uncertainty and debate continue on how many of these deaths could have been prevented, while others genuinely believe the pandemic is just one of several big lies being circulated by deep and anonymous sources.
We are tempted to question one another’s faith, worthiness, patriotism, and love for America based on race and politics and also different sets of perceived “facts and truths” based on cherry-picked verses of the Bible and/or our favorite sources of news.
Speakers for both sides and parties in the recent election feel they are being left out, forgotten, and disenfranchised by either being prevented from voting altogether, their votes not counted, or that some of the election results have been stolen. These arguments continue even though the Republican and Democrat candidates for President each tallied more votes in the same election than any other presidential candidate – winner or loser –in the entire election history of our nation.
We have two vocal and dominant sides in American politics who talk over and past one another and in the process demonize millions of fellow citizens. Even Jesus and the Lord’s name are taken in vain as different sides ask for the Lord’s vindication and victory over the other side, with each accusing one another of being “the enemy” instead of fellow citizens; and yes, even fellow believers and people of faith have been labeled in the same way as enemies of the people, and even worse, sometimes labeled as enemies of God.
The Lord’s name and word is also misused as our own views and opinions and perceptions alone sometimes attempt to speak for, or even in place of the will and justice and judgment left not to us, but to God alone.
And as we witnessed two weeks ago in our national Capitol building, opposing words once again came to violent blows as the tug of war for the soul of our divided nation continues to pit one side against the other. The 1960s singer and musician, Stephen Stills –who was a member of the vocal group, Buffalo Springfield – in their song entitled, “For What It’s Worth” over 50 years ago sang of “…people carrying signs, mostly saying, ‘Hooray for our side…’”
And still today those words speak of our divided country as we all cry out for justice and enfranchisement, but frequently at the expense of justice and rights for others.
So like most of you, I have very few words at the moment that might help this divide in our nation to heal; and if we look only to ourselves, our political parties and views and opinions, and seek to value one another based only on whether they agree with us or not, we as a nation will not heal.
But I do know that I can join in prayer with you, regardless of politics or opinions, as we seek to turn to God first as individual citizens and as a nation for confession, intercession and eventual healing. I would suggest for your consideration the words to a prayer recently written by a clergy acquaintance/colleague on Jan. 6.
I hope and pray that all of us can find in all or part of these words a way to prayerfully offer them in some manner and spirit to God, regardless of party, opinion, or our personal perceptions of facts and the truth. Let us pray:
A prayer for today
This evening, holy Lord, we mourn
We cry for our country, for the land we love
We, the city upon the hill
This one nation, under God, indivisible,
with liberty and justice for all
We have descended into darkness, disorder and division
Forgive us, Lord
Forgive us for words of hatred turning neighbor against neighbor
Forgive us for legacies of injustice leading too many to feel left out, lied to, betrayed
Forgive us for leaders more interested in political gain than in integrity
Forgive us for closing our eyes, our ears, our hearts to your word.
Call us back to you, Holy Lord.
Cleanse our hearts, reconcile our nation
By your blood protect us from our desire to shed each others’ blood
By your blood make us whole.
Through Jesus Christ our Lord,
Amen.