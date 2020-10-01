Undefeated weeks are few and far between, but I was excruciatingly close to perfect last week, missing out on an 8-0 mark by virtue of Mount Union’s 21-20 win over West Branch.
But 7-1 is pretty good and hey, I picked Pitt right for the second week in a row, so there’s that.
I’ll pick eight games again this week and see how it goes.
On to the picks:
Philipsburg-Osceola at Clearfield: The Bison missed two games and two weeks of practice due to COVID quarantine, so there could be rust. The Mounties are coming off a 40-14 loss to Central, which tossed five TD passes in the game.
THE PICK: CLEARFIELD 34, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 14
Keystone at Curwensville: The Tide haven’t scored yet this season, while the Panthers have only allowed a total of 14 points and those all came in a 14-7 loss to Union/AC Valley, which beat Curwensville 45-0 last week.
THE PICK: KEYSTONE 38, CURWENSVILLE 7
Tussey Mountain at Glendale: The Vikings have been shut out for nine straight quarters and have allowed 87 points the past two weeks. Tussey is unbeaten, averaging 32 points per game and coming off a shutout of its own.
THE PICK: TUSSEY MOUNTAIN 37, GLENDALE 7
Mo Valley at Mount Union: The Knights have given up 38, 42 and 56 points so far this season. Mount Union won 21-20 last week over West Branch, which beat the Knights 42-7 in Week 2.
THE PICK: MOUNT UNION 35, MO VALLEY 14
West Branch at Southern Huntingdon: The Rockets are flying high, off to a 3-0 start, which includes a 32-14 decision against a Mount Union team that knocked off the Warriors by a point last week.
THE PICK: SOUTHERN HUNTINGDON 31, WEST BRANCH 16
No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 2 Alabama: The Aggies did not look good last week and now have a road game against the Crimson Tide.
THE PICK: ALABAMA 35, TEXAS A&M 17
No. 7 Auburn at No. 4 Georgia: The Bulldogs have some questions at quarterback. Auburn has Bo Nix and looked good last week against Kentucky. I hate picking against the Dawgs at home. But...
THE PICK: AUBURN 28, GEORGIA 27
NC State at No. 24 Pitt: NC State had massive problems protecting the quarterback last week against Virginia Tech and rushing the passer might be what Pitt does best. Probably tempting fate to pick Pitt three weeks in row though.
THE PICK: PITT 33, NC STATE 24
Last Week: 7-1, 87.5%
Season: 11-2, 84.6%